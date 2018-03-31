Penitents take part in the procession of the "Exaltacion de La Santa Cruz" brotherhood, during Holy Week in Zaragoza, northern Spain, Thursday, March 29, 2018. Hundreds of processions take place throughout Spain during the Easter Holy Week.
National

AP PHOTOS: A selection of pictures from the past week

The Associated Press

March 31, 2018 04:32 AM

Here's your look at highlights from the weekly AP photo report, a gallery featuring a mix of front-page photography, the odd image you might have missed and lasting moments our editors think you should see.

This week's images include the brother of police shooting victim Stephon Clark confronting the mayor of Sacramento, Calif.; tear gas canisters falling on Palestinian protesters at the Gaza Strip-Israel border; and Christian Holy Week rituals from around the world.

___

This gallery contains photos from the week of March 24-30, 2018.

