Father tossed 2-year-old out of third-story window — and blamed the boy, Texas cops say

A woman said she was sitting at a picnic table in Austin, Texas, when she heard screaming from inside a nearby apartment on Tuesday.
The unidentified witness approached the apartment, she told police, and saw a person with “dark male adult arms” throw a window screen to the ground. Then she saw something even more jarring, according to an arrest affidavit obtained by CBS Austin.
“I see hands of the man throw this body of the baby out the window,” she told the outlet. “It was not an accident. It was intentional and I feel very bad for the baby.
“And I just hear the sound of him hitting the ground on the rocks,” she continued. “The body of the baby. No scream, no cry.”
That child, a 2-year-old boy, plunged 20 feet from the third-story window and hit a landscaping rock below, police told KXAN. The toddler just missed an air conditioning unit and sidewalk pavement during his fall.
The passerby then saw a woman run out of the house, pick up the injured boy and rush to the parking lot, police say. The witness called 911, according to CBS Austin, and told officers about the unsettling scene.
Police would later arrest 32-year-old Fnu Faizullah, the boy’s father, who cops allege threw the toddler out of the window, according to Fox7. Officers showed up the apartment after receiving the 911 phone call, police say, but there was no one in the apartment at first.
But cops later saw Faizullah getting out a car outside the apartment. They talked to the father, Fox7 reported, and he told the officers that he just returned home from the hospital because his son was there.
Police say the man claimed that his boy was injured in an accident, according to Fox7, because the toddler ran out of the window on his own.
Faizullah pointed to a cut on his arm, officers told CBS Austin, and said he got the injury while trying to keep the boy from falling.
Responding officers questioned Faizullah’s story, as they doubted that the child was big enough to scale the window on his own. There was a mattress near the window that might have helped the child climb, according to The Austin American-Statesman, but officers were still skeptical that the boy injured himself.
The boy, who had no broken bones but did have bruising and lacerations, is just 33.5 inches tall, according to CBS Austin. The window starts 28 inches from the floor, police say, making it unlikely that a 2-year-old could scale it without any help.
Officers then talked to the man’s wife, who allegedly told officers a completely different story. She blamed the boy’s injuries on a bad fall at a nearby park, The Austin American-Statesman wrote, and didn’t talk about the alleged scary accident with the window.
When officers confronted him about their conflicting stories, Faizullah is accused of saying that his wife probably lied because she was “afraid he would go to jail,” as reported by KXAN. The 32-year-old was arrested and charged with injury to a child.
That’s a third-degree felony, Fox 7 reported, and he has a $30,000 bond.
