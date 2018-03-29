Charles Swift, defense attorney for Noor Salman paces outside the Orlando Federal Courthouse, Thursday, March 29, 2018, as the jury deliberates the fate of his client in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the trial of Salman, accused of aiding her husband's terrorist attack against an Orlando nightclub, later finished deliberating on Thursday without reaching a verdict.
Charles Swift, defense attorney for Noor Salman paces outside the Orlando Federal Courthouse, Thursday, March 29, 2018, as the jury deliberates the fate of his client in Orlando, Fla. Jurors in the trial of Salman, accused of aiding her husband's terrorist attack against an Orlando nightclub, later finished deliberating on Thursday without reaching a verdict. Orlando Sentinel via AP Red Huber

National

Pulse jury goes into 3rd day of deliberations in Florida

The Associated Press

March 29, 2018 11:49 PM

ORLANDO, Fla.

Jurors in the trial of a woman accused of aiding her husband's terrorist attack against an Orlando nightclub will deliberate her fate for a third day.

Noor Salman is charged with obstruction and providing material support to a terrorist organization. She faces up to life in prison if convicted of all charges.

Salman's husband was Omar Mateen, who shot and killed 49 people in the Pulse nightclub in June 2016. Police killed him after the attack.

Prosecutors say Salman knew about Mateen's plans and did nothing to stop them. Her lawyers say she had no knowledge of them and was mentally and physically abused by him. They say she wasn't an Islamic extremist.

