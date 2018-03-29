Mom made teen drink alcohol until she fell out of a chair to teach her a lesson, Kentucky cops say

A Somerset woman charged with forcing her 14-year-old daughter to drink alcohol until she fell off a chair claimed she was teaching the girl that drinking is bad, according to police.
Somerset police charged Miranda Gayle Polston, 34, with first-degree criminal abuse, a felony.
Police received an anonymous tip that there was a video available on social media showing Polston forcing the girl to drink earlier this month, said Capt. Mike Correll, spokesman for the department.
Police investigated and obtained a copy of the video, Correll said.
Polston told police that she had caught her daughter drinking and gave her alcohol to punish her and show her alcohol is bad, Correll said.
However, Polston can be heard on the video saying that they could get a million dollars from MTV for the video, Correll said.
Polston and others in the room also can be heard laughing at times, Correll said.
The video records the sound of the girl gurgling as her mother forces her to drink, and also yelling ‘No!”
The girl appears “highly intoxicated” on the video and and eventually falls face–first out of the chair, Correll said.
“When she falls out of the chair, you can hear her groan,” Correll said. “It is a sad story, really.”
Police did not release the girl’s name because she is a juvenile. They also won’t release the video for that reason.
Probation officers had a warrant for Polston for allegedly violating the conditions of her release on another charge, so they served the arrest warrant on the alcohol-related charge along with the other one, Correll said.
Polston was booked into the Pulaski County Detention Center at 8:53 a.m. Tuesday.
Social Services opened a case on the incident, but Polston does not have custody of her daughter, Correll said.
Polston told WKYT from jail that she plans to fight the charge and that the incident is being unfairly perceived.
