Rebuilding can pay off, but also invites skepticism

FILE - In this Feb. 1, 2018 file photo Major League Baseball commissioner Rob Manfred speaks during a news conference at the baseball owners meetings in the Four Seasons Hotel in Los Angeles. Rebuilding _ or, to use the less euphemistic term, tanking _ has become one of baseball’s most polarizing topics in 2018. Manfred has said "our clubs, all of them, want to win. That’s why the owners own, that’s why the clubs play the game. The question is: What strategy are they going to adopt, over what period of time, to put themselves in a position to win?” Mark J. Terrill AP Photo