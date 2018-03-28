An Okaloosa County, Florida, family’s Honda Civic rolled into an apartment complex’s pool on Tuesday, March 27, 2018. The driver had left the vehicle and it ended up in the pool with her husband and daughter inside.
Mom thought she put the car in park. Her wet family might beg to differ.

By Howard Cohen

March 28, 2018 04:47 PM

A Florida Panhandle family emerged wet, but otherwise unscathed, after their car took a rolling dip in the pool — with two of them inside.

On Tuesday, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office posted on its Facebook page photos of a blue, four-door Honda Civic submerged in a Crestview apartment complex’s pool.

The driver thought she had put the car in park while she ran into her apartment. Her husband and daughter waited in the car.

“New meaning to the term carpool,” a deputy who reported to the afternoon scene wrote. “Mom thought she put the car in park when she ran back in to the apartment to grab money.”

Apparently, though, it didn’t go all the way into park. The passengers were able to get out of the car safely, while police divers attended to the car.

The family was not identified — probably, much to their relief.

