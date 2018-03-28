10 Things to Know for Today

People blocked from entering the Golden 1 Center stand outside metal detectors, Tuesday, March 27, 2018, in Sacramento, Calif. A demonstration over the shooting death of Stephon Clark by two Sacramento police officers on March 18 forced a lockdown of the arena, keeping thousands of ticket holders from watching the Sacramento Kings play the Dallas Mavericks in an NBA basketball game. The team released a statement saying refunds would be given for those ticket holders who were not able to get in. Rich Pedroncelli AP Photo