Dashcam video captured a Utah State Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley being hit by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway. Brenchley suffered some broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash after being hit. Utah State Patrol
Dashcam video captured a Utah State Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley being hit by a car that slid out of control on a snowy highway. Brenchley suffered some broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and road rash after being hit. Utah State Patrol

National

‘Everything was black’: Car hit Utah trooper and sent him flying, dashcam video shows

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

March 27, 2018 08:04 PM

It’s the last thing Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cade Brenchley remembers.

“I remember thinking to myself, ‘I’ve been hit. I’ve just been hit. Holy crap,’” the trooper said Tuesday, according to the Deseret News.

Brenchley had been responding to “slide-offs” in the snowy weather in northern Utah on Sunday when a car hit him from behind, ABC News reported.

Dashcam video released by the state Department of Public Safety shows Brenchley walking toward a vehicle that appears to be disabled and suddenly getting struck by a dark-colored sedan. The impact sends him flying through the air and into the car he was walking toward before he lands beside it.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Brenchley said Tuesday at a news conference held at a hospital that “everything was black” after he was struck, the Deseret News reported. Then he woke up and “saw snow.”

“It felt like a weird dream,” he said.

Brenchley didn’t realize how hard he’d been hit until he saw the video, ABC News reported.

The 13-year law enforcement veteran said the motorist was hysterical when she approached him and repeatedly apologized, ABC News reported. “She’s not to be vilified,” Brenchley said.

“She did make a mistake, and I think she’s learned from it,” he said, according to the Deseret News. “She won’t make that mistake again, I’m fairly certain.”

The trooper suffered four broken ribs, a broken shoulder blade and a road rash on his face, according to the Salt Lake Tribune.

But the husband and father of four said he’s fortunate to be alive, the newspaper reported.

“It’s miraculous, though, that this is all I have, considering what we saw [on the video],” Brenchley said.

Brenchley is expected to recover, the Deseret News reported. And he has a message for motorists: Slow down.

“There’s more at stake than just driving down the road,” he said. “There are people with families. We’re all trying to get home.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento 200

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento

Pause
Officer hit in head during protest outside Sacramento arena after police shooting 85

Officer hit in head during protest outside Sacramento arena after police shooting

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence 148

Parkland students visit DC school for #Neveragain rally against gun violence

Wind turbines: How they’re built and how they work 122

Wind turbines: How they’re built and how they work

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 158

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter 51

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 90

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 33

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Two people hurt in Austin explosion 106

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento

View More Video