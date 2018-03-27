Kristen Bell reveals ‘controversial’ way she puts her 3-year-old daughter to bed

Kristen Bell’s fans love that she fully embraces the concept of over-sharing, whether she’s explaining that she and her daughter got anal worms or that her husband, Dax Shepard, had to suck her breast when her milk ducts got blocked.
That’s Kristen.
She’s at it again, this time revealing that she locks up her 3-year-old daughter, Delta, at night when she refuses to go to bed.
In a recent red-carpet interview at the world premiere of the IMAX documentary “Pandas,” in Hollywood, Bell, the film’s narrator, told Babble how Delta is having problems going to bed for the night.
Never miss a local story.
“Look, I’ll get controversial,” Bell told the interviewer. “My 3-year-old decided to stop sleeping about nine months ago.
“And every night, when we put her to bed, she turns the lights on, which annoys the 4-year-old (Lincoln), and she will move furniture, and she bangs on the door with different, hard toys. We switched the doorknob. We turned the lock on the outside.”
Yep. She locks her daughter in the bedroom.
(This is the same daughter who gave mommy pinworms a few weeks ago.)
“I’m sorry, I know that’s controversial, but we lock it when she gets in there, and we stand outside and say, ‘We love you, we will talk to you in the morning, but now, it’s time for sleep,’” Bell said.
“And after about 10 minutes, she’ll wind herself down. And then, before we go to bed, obviously, we unlock it.”
Women’s Health gave Bell a thumbs-up for her honesty. “Yes, locking a child in their bedroom is a tactic that’s long been a point of contention amongst parents, but Kristen is the first to acknowledge this,” the magazine cheered.
Parents magazine adviser Jodi Mindell, associate director of the Sleep Center at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, told the mag that giving a child “the chance to work it out for himself,” to see if he can fall asleep without help, could help prevent creating a “sleep monster.”
“Of course, some parents are bound to disagree — many argue that it can be emotionally damaging or even a fire hazard,” wrote Women’s Health. “But whatever side of the fence you sit on, we have to acknowledge that only Kristen and Dax know what’s best for their kids.”
Comments