North Dakota tries to establish Theodore Roosevelt library

FILE - This June 18, 2017, file photo shows the scenic landscape near the Theodore Roosevelt National Park in western North Dakota. Roosevelt hunted and ranched in the area in the 1880s. Theodore Roosevelt credited his time hunting and ranching in North Dakota with shaping him into the man who would become the nation’s 26th president. Now, enthusiasts are working to establish a Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library in the North Dakota Badlands where he spent nearly four years in the late 1800s. Carey J. Williams, File AP Photo