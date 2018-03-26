National

Longtime Auburn track coach Mel Rosen has died at 90

The Associated Press

March 26, 2018 10:13 PM

AUBURN, Ala.

Mel Rosen, a former Auburn and Olympic track and field coach, has died.

An Auburn spokesman says Rosen died Sunday at an Auburn nursing home with his family by his side. He was 90.

Rosen was the Tigers' head coach from 1963-1991 before leaving to coach the U.S. men's team at the 1992 Olympics in Barcelona, Spain.

Rosen led the 1992 team to eight goal medals, including five Olympic records and three world records.

A three-time NCAA coach of the year, Rosen led Auburn to five Southeastern Conference championships. He coached seven Olympians, 143 All-Americans and eight NCAA champions.

Rosen is a member of the National Track and Field Hall of Fame, U.S. Track Coaches Hall of Fame and the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame.

