‘I think I got hit in the face with a hoof’: Deer knocks teen out during fire drill

It was a routine fire drill at the southern Oregon high school — until a scared deer charged a student, according to reports.
District officials told KDRV that the Eagle Point school was running a fire drill last week when two deer apparently got spooked as students were exiting the building.
One of the deer ran into senior Josie Lemley as she was leaving the building for the fire drill, officials said, according to the news station.
“I think I got hit in the face with a hoof,” she reportedly said.
Staff and students helped the girl, who suffered a concussion and cuts and bruises, KATU reported. She was knocked unconscious for about 30 seconds, KDRV said.
Lemley said she didn’t see it coming.
“Well we were having a fire drill during school hours, and I made it halfway out there and next thing I know I was on the ground,” she said, reported KATU.
A woman identified as Lemley’s mother, Roxanne, said on Facebook a few days ago that Josie still “has a minor concussion and swelling around her knee.”
While deer usually seem gentle and harmless, they are very nervous creatures that are quick to flee situations, according to wildlife experts. Deer can charge and kick anyone who seems threatening.
One example is an incident that happened in September 2016. Ellen Sager told News 12 New Jersey that a “mad” deer attacked her when she hit it with her SUV.
Sager said she was on the road in Howell, New Jersey when she struck the 6-point buck. She pulled over to make sure it wasn’t “flailing in the road,” and the deer then tried to jump in the car.
“I grabbed hold of its antlers and put my foot in its chest just trying to keep him from coming in further. I got him out of the way enough for me to close the door,” she told the Asbury Park Press.
A patrolman who happened to be nearby caught the attack on dashcam video.
The Eagle Point, Oregon deer was injured, likely with a broken leg, KDRV reported.
