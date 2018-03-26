Man with machete tries to take kid from mom at Walmart, then tries to take a 2nd kid, Louisiana police say

Police in Louisiana say a stranger with a machete tried to snatch two children from their mothers inside a Walmart.
Kenner police describe the case in a Facebook post. They say 33-year-old Billy Yoe Budier-Herrera tried to take a 2-year-old boy from her mother’s grocery cart, at one point both of them pulling the child. Budier-Herrera told the woman that she and her child would die if she didn’t listen to him, but she prevailed and the man then ran through the store, swinging the machete at employees who tried to intervene.
Police say he then spotted another mother with a baby strapped into the child seat of a grocery cart, and was trying to remove the infant when store employees and an off-duty police officer tackled him.
In addition to the 10-inch machete, Budier-Herrara also had a container of pepper spray and a makeshift shiv with a plastic handle and razor blades attached by duct tape, police say.
Budier-Herrara is charged with two counts of kidnapping of a child and other offenses. It’s unclear if he has a lawyer.
