Tammy Ljungblad Kansas City Star file
Tammy Ljungblad Kansas City Star file

National

Easter eggs and candy dropped by crop duster may be poisoned, Arizona officials warn

By Don Sweeney

dsweeney@sacbee.com

March 26, 2018 10:07 AM

A traditional Easter egg drop Saturday went awry when participants in the Mohave Valley, Ariz., event discovered the eggs and candy had been dropped from a crop duster, raising fears the treats had been poisoned.

After receiving complaints, Arizona health officials urged people to throw away any eggs or candy from the drop as it’s unclear whether the crop duster had been properly cleaned beforehand, according to a Mohave Valley Fire Department post on Facebook.

Health officials first reported the crop duster’s tank had not been cleaned before the drop, possibly poisoning the eggs and candy with herbicide, but later said the plane had reportedly been scrubbed several times, according to The Arizona Republic. They still warned participants in the Mohave Valley Community Park egg drop not to eat the eggs or candy.

“While no illnesses have been reported associated with this event … The eggs and candy should be disposed of properly in a trash container to avoid any further contact,” the warning reads. Also, health officials advised that anyone who touched the eggs should thoroughly wash their hands and clothing.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Health officials wrote that anyone experiencing nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or excessive sweating or urination after coming in contact with the eggs should seek immediate medical assistance.

The annual Eggstravaganza event Saturday in Mohave Valley, north of Lake Havasu near the California border, featured free hot dogs, live music, bounce houses and other family-friendly activities, reported the Mohave Daily News. An estimated 30,000 Easter eggs were expected to be dropped at the event.

More Videos

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento 200

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento

Pause
Officer hit in head during protest outside Sacramento arena after police shooting 85

Officer hit in head during protest outside Sacramento arena after police shooting

Wind turbines: How they’re built and how they work 122

Wind turbines: How they’re built and how they work

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 158

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter 51

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 90

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 33

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Two people hurt in Austin explosion 106

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

A helicopter from the Middle Georgia State University School of Aviation dropped eggs at the Cherry Blossom Festival Easter egg hunt on Saturday, March 24, 2018. Clay TeagueThe Telegraph

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento 200

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento

Pause
Officer hit in head during protest outside Sacramento arena after police shooting 85

Officer hit in head during protest outside Sacramento arena after police shooting

Wind turbines: How they’re built and how they work 122

Wind turbines: How they’re built and how they work

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US 158

From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter 51

Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 90

Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 33

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

Two people hurt in Austin explosion 106

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Watch: Here's what happened in the police shooting of man in Sacramento

View More Video