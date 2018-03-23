Stoneman Douglas students heat up chilly Capitol with ‘Never Again’ message

Rep. Ted Deutch, D-Boca Raton, speaks at the podium where he is joined by students and parents from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, in Parkland., Friday, March 23, 2018, during a news conference about gun violence on Capitol Hill in Washington, ahead of the Saturday March For Our Lives. With Rep. Deutch are Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords. Jacquelyn Martin AP