Stoneman Douglas students heat up chilly Capitol with ‘Never Again’ message

Two hundred Parkland students descended on the U.S. Capitol Friday to lobby members of Congress for stricter gun control laws ahead of Saturday’s March for Our Lives, the student-led demonstration announced after last month’s shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.
Joined by a group of Democratic lawmakers and by classmates from Washington, D.C., and Chicago, the Parkland students rallied on the House Triangle at 9 a.m. Friday morning.
“We have come here today to hold accountable politicians and their disturbing inaction,” said Demitri Hoth, a Stoneman Douglas senior. “Never again will our voices, students’ voices, be silenced and shunned.”
The students were accompanied by Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Boca Raton), Senators Bill Nelson (D-Florida) and Amy Klobuchar (D-Minnesota) and former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, along with her husband, Captain Mark Kelly. Giffords and Kelly founded the anti-gun violence organization Giffords, which paid for the travel expenses of roughly 200 Parkland students and organized their trip to Washington.
“Stoneman Douglas students have energized the nation,” said Deutch. “Congress did more yesterday than they’ve done in recent memory, and they did it because of these students and the movement that they started.”
Deutch was referring to several gun-control measures that were included in the budget bill Congress passed Thursday.
The rally launched a day of politicking for the Parkland students, who are hoping to capitalize on the momentum created by the #NeverAgain movement — which has already achieved a surprising legislative victory for gun-control activists in Florida — to push Congress to pass new gun laws.
The Parkland students plan to break into small groups and meet with more than three dozen lawmakers on Friday morning. For some, it will be their first experience lobbying elected officials. For others, who traveled to Tallahassee after the shooting to demand changes to state laws, the trip is a continuation of those efforts.
But for the students hoping to spur action, the timing isn’t ideal. Congress is scheduled to leave for a 16-day spring recess, which will likely dilute any momentum created by the lobbying efforts and the upcoming march.
Still, Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida), speaking at a press conference Thursday afternoon, said the lobbying efforts of the Parkland victims’ families, as well as the students, has created “legislative momentum” in Washington.
“The work they’re doing has really been helpful in terms of breaking through ice and getting progress on things,” he said.
