Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash

Police in Chester County, Penn., praised the actions of a number of citizens who came to the aid of a driver who was trapped under his burning car after crashing into the parking lot of an elementary school on March 14. Police said that faculty members of the Saints Simon and Jude School used fire extinguishers to stop the fire from spreading, while a number of other people helped police officers to flip the vehicle, freeing the driver. The car was said to have crashed into a number of parked cars while school was in session. One of the parked vehicles that was hit struck the school building in turn. The driver was taken to hospital. No students or faculty members were reported injured. This footage shows scenes of the rescue, taken from the dashcam of a police car at the scene.

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

A dog is recovering in New York after a brutal attack on March 7 in South Carolina that ripped off his ears and left bite marks all over his body. Legend was rescued by Rescue Dogs Rock NYC in New York City after getting into a confrontation with two other dogs in South Carolina. In a Facebook post, the rescue group shared a photo of the two-year-old basset hound-Labrador mix getting some aid in his recovery from a teddy bear. According to a post on March 10, Legend is receiving round-the-clock care and has been trying to stand. “Legend wants to live,” the post stated.

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

A research organization that has released declassified Department of Defense footage in the past posted a new video on March 9, which they said shows US Navy footage of an unidentified flying object off the east coast of the United States in 2015. The video was released by To The Stars Academy of Art and Science, a research organization founded in October 2017 by Luis Elizondo to conduct research into “exotic science and technologies.” An analysis of the video, published by To The Stars, said that the unidentified object showed no obvious wings or tails. To The Stars also said that there was no exhaust plume from the object, which would be visible on conventional aircraft filmed in the manner seen in the video.

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged.