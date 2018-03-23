In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Chinese soldiers in usher uniforms stand guard as delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after attending a plenary session of of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference
In this March 14, 2018, file photo, Chinese soldiers in usher uniforms stand guard as delegates leave the Great Hall of the People after attending a plenary session of of Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference CPPCC) in Beijing. Chinese politics in the main is carried out in the shadows, shielded from public scrutiny and producing pre-determined outcomes through a process termed democracy according to socialism with Chinese characteristics.
AP Photos: Editor selections from the past week in Asia

March 23, 2018

A staff member looks out from a curtain before a news conference following a plenary session of China's National People's Congress, which approved constitutional amendments allowing President Xi Jinping to continue in office for an unlimited number of terms.

The rubber-stamp legislature includes nearly 3,000 delegates who unfailingly vote according to the program handed down to them by the Communist Party leadership.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a one-horned rhinoceros walks inside the Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary in Assam state, India. The tiny wildlife sanctuary in northeastern India has reported a jump in the number of one-horned rhinoceroses.

A 14-year-old Indian girl is treated for her wounds in cross-border shelling between Indian and Pakistani troops in the disputed Kashmir region. Five members of a family were killed after an artillery round from the Pakistani side hit their home along the militarized Line of Control that divides the Himalayan territory between the two nuclear-armed rivals. Pakistan in turn has accused India of shelling its territory.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

