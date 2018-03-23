Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the Texas capital this month, blew himself up in a motel parking lot overnight as a SWAT team approached his SUV.
Authorities surround the home of the Austin bombing suspect Mark Conditt in Pflugerville, Texas, Wednesday, March 21, 2018. Authorities say Conditt, a man suspected of planting several deadly bombs in the Texas capital this month, blew himself up in a motel parking lot overnight as a SWAT team approached his SUV. Austin American-Statesman via AP Jay Janner
Roommate's mom: Son was in custody until police found bomber

By EMILY SCHMALL Associated Press

March 23, 2018 01:13 AM

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas

The mother of a man who lived with suspected serial bomber Mark Conditt in a home north of Austin says her son was kept in police custody until after Conditt died in a fatal confrontation with officers.

Jennifer Withers told The Associated Press that her 26-year-old son, Collin Thomas, was walking from work Wednesday in Pflugerville to the house he and another man shared with Conditt when a group of officers "flew at him."

She says Thomas, who is black, was questioned about the bombings and held overnight. Conditt died after detonating a bomb as police were about to arrest him. Thomas was eventually released.

Austin police spokeswoman Anna Sabana says Thomas and Conditt's other roommate have not been charged.

The first bombing happened March 2. Two people were killed and four others severely wounded over three weeks.

