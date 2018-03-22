He killed two people and tried to flee. But ‘cardiac karma’ did him in, Fla. cops say

Karma is a terrible thing.
That’s what St. Lucie (Fla.) County Sheriff Ken Mascara said Wednesday while sharing a new development in the mysterious discovery of three bodies, located within a mile of each other, last month, WPTV reported.
Deputies had found Melvin “Chip” Anderson, 61, in distress the morning of Feb. 28 after responding to a car crash. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, the news station said.
A few minutes later, authorities discovered Gabriele Legg, 56 — Anderson’s aunt by marriage — wrapped in a rug inside her garage in Port St. Lucie, Florida after someone called them and said they believed they’d found a body, the news station reported.
At around the same time, the body of Legg’s boyfriend was found at a home, TCPalm reported. Gary Boice, 70, had been shot multiple times, authorities said.
The case — three dead people who knew each other, found in separate areas — seemed inexplicable. But a toxicology test, a .45-caliber Glock handgun, and statements from friends, family and witnesses closed the case, the Palm Beach Post reported.
Investigators say Anderson was emotionally and financially dependent on Legg, who employed Anderson at her painting business, the newspaper reported. So he became angry when she planned to move out with Boice, authorities said.
Mascara said Legg was “the primary figure” in Anderson’s life.
“He was so angry about his emotional support system and financial support system leaving him, moving in with Gary Boice — really they were kicking him to the sidewalk and didn’t want him to be a part of this new relationship,” said Mascara, WPTV reported.
Anderson killed Legg first, deputies said, fatally stabbing her in the bedroom of the home they shared on Feb 10, TCPalm reported. He tried to drag her body to the garage, but due to his heart condition he couldn’t make it all the way, authorities said. So he stopped and came back another day to finish moving her body, the newspaper said.
Anderson then fatally shot Boice the morning of Feb. 28, authorities said. He stole the man’s white BMW from his home to flee — but didn’t make it far, the Palm Peach Post reported.
That’s because Anderson suffered a heart attack as he was driving, authorities said.
Toxicology results showed there were no drugs or alcohol in Anderson’s system, TCPalm reported. The final cause of death was ruled a heart attack, authorities said.
The Glock handgun was found on Anderson in the car, TCPalm said. Shell casings from the gun matched the casings found in Boice’s home, authorities said.
Mascara called Anderson’s death “cardiac karma,” the Palm Beach Post reported.
