The baby wouldn’t stop crying at the restaurant. A man complained and mom reacted, police say

By Andrew Dys

adys@heraldonline.com

March 22, 2018 03:00 PM

ROCK HILL, SC

A Rock Hill woman was accused of hitting a man in the face at a restaurant when he complained that her baby would not stop crying, police said.

Shacoya Latresa Long, 25, was charged with assault and battery after the 7:30 p.m. incident Tuesday at Luke’s on Herlong Avenue in Rock Hill, according to a Rock Hill Police Department report.

Officers were called to the restaurant by employees who said that Long was “irate” and that she was yelling and cursing at the man who complained, a report says

Long told officers that the man at a nearby table told her, “I can’t even hear myself talk” after the baby cried for 30 minutes during dinner, the report states.

Long told officers her baby had started to cry and that the baby cried for half an hour, police said.

According to the report, Long told officers she became upset and “in frustration swung at” the customer who complained.

The victim, a man age 55, told officers that Long yelled and cursed at him after he complained, then walked over to him and struck him in the face.

Andrew Dys: 803-329-4065, @AndrewDysHerald

