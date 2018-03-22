He gambles. He tips staff. He eats alone. All the while, he stocks his Vegas suite with guns.

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 158 From the Unabomber to the Austin package explosions: A history of bombings in the US Pause 51 Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter 90 Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 33 Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 106 Two people hurt in Austin explosion 39 Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 93 New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 136 5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 124 Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 150 Barber study trims black men's blood pressure Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Using exclusive surveillance footage obtained from MGM Resorts, the New York Times pieced together the last days of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman. He plays video poker, laughs with hotel staff and hauls bag after bag of weapons into his suite. New York Times

Using exclusive surveillance footage obtained from MGM Resorts, the New York Times pieced together the last days of Stephen Paddock, the Las Vegas gunman. He plays video poker, laughs with hotel staff and hauls bag after bag of weapons into his suite. New York Times