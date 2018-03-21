Plastic sprinkles run amok may cost Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco

The Museum of Ice Cream in San Francisco has a plastic sprinkle problem.
Visitors to the Instagram-famous museum, which includes a pool filled with 100 million plastic sprinkles, have been tracking the bits of plastic onto city streets and sidewalks, where San Francisco officials fear they may be washed into storm drains and waterways, reported The San Francisco Chronicle.
The city has cited the museum twice, with each violation carrying a $250 fine, but the museum may not have to pay the fines if it continues working to resolve the problem, city officials told the publication.
“We appreciate the feedback we have received from visitors and the Bay Area community and have made swift action to improve our sustainable efforts,” Devan Pucci, a spokesperson for the museum, told the Chronicle. The museum has hired cleaners to vacuum sidewalks around the building and encourages visitors to shake off the sprinkles before leaving, Pucci said. It’s also working on biodegradable sprinkles.
The Museum of Ice Cream, which opened in September on Grant Street in San Francisco following engagements in Los Angeles and New York, features ice cream-inspired art work and exhibits. The museum’s San Francisco stay has been extended to May.
The various exhibits had attracted half a million visitors as of November, reported Food & Wine.
A Miami version of the museum opened in December and will end its run April 29. The Miami plastic sprinkle pool created similar problems, prompting that city to fine the Museum of Ice Cream $5,000, reported Vice.
“The final solution is really simple,” Dave Doebler of VolunteerCleanup.org told the publication. “The museum just needs to make real sprinkles. If they’re concerned about people eating them, then make them taste bad.”
