Facebook videos of a smoking baby cause outrage, lead to mom’s arrest, NC police say

Raleigh police arrested a mother on Wednesday after two videos began to go viral on Facebook apparently showing a baby smoking.
"Big thanks to everyone who posted information about the smoking mother and baby," the Raleigh Police Department wrote on Facebook on Wednesday. "Thanks to your willingness to get involved, the child is now safe and the mother is in police custody."
Police charged the mother, Brianna Ashanti Lofton, 20, with two counts of felony child abuse, plus contributing to delinquency and possession of marijuana.
She was transported to the Wake County Detention Center. The baby has been placed with Wake County Child Protective Services.
State arrest records show Lofton had previously been arrested for simple assault in August last year and simple affray in August and in July of last year.
Raleigh residents and others began posting the video and comments on the Raleigh police Facebook page just after 9:30 a.m. Thursday.
Raleigh police Lt. Jason Hodge said, "We welcome and encourage any assistance the public is willing to give us at all times."
Facebook user Fendi Sheed shared screenshots and videos from "Bree Bhadd's" page of a child apparently smoking.
"Get her arrested and report her page," Sheed wrote. "Warning: This video is very graphic."
Another Facebook user, LaTorra Walker, also shared screenshots and videos of the alleged incident on Facebook.
In two videos, an adult's hand is shown holding a brown cigar or cigarette to the child's mouth. The child is seen exhaling smoke in both videos.
After Raleigh police posted on Facebook thanking the community for bringing the video to their attention, Sheed wrote: "I'm glad I could help spread this awareness and get this woman taken down and the baby in good hands. That was my sole purpose for posting it. I'm not a hero, I just didn't want that baby suffering like that anymore."
The mother's Facebook page says she lives in Raleigh, attended Garner High School and is originally from New Bern.
Comments