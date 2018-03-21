Build the wall – between Arizona and California, congresswoman says

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 51 Husky digs through snow pile during nor'easter Pause 90 Passers-by flip over burning car to rescue driver trapped after crash 33 Mount Rainier glaciers in motion 106 Two people hurt in Austin explosion 39 Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 93 New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 136 5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 124 Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 150 Barber study trims black men's blood pressure 392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you Video Link copy Embed Code copy

President Donald Trump met with some of the nation's top law enforcement officials to speak out against so-called sanctuary cities on March 20, 2018. At the meeting, Rep. Martha McSally, (R) Arizona, noted that Arizona does not have any sanctuary cities, but it borders California which does have them. She suggested building a wall between these two states to keep "these dangerous criminals out of our state." C-SPAN

