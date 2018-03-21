Girl reportedly choked by parent in soccer match fight

Bianca Retana, 15, left, and her sister, Miranda, 16, right, talk on Wednesday, March 21, 2018, in Albuquerque, N.M., about their teen soccer game where racial tensions erupted into a chaotic brawl on Saturday, March 17, in Bernalillo, N.M. A New Mexico youth soccer league is investigating the soccer game where parents say a parent from an opposing team ran onto the field and choked Bianca Retana from behind. Russell Contreras AP Photo