Her Marine couldn’t be her prom date. A 2-year-old came to the rescue

Gage Moak, 19, couldn’t make his New Orleans prom date with Skylar Fontaine, 18, because he’s on the East Coast training for a career in the U.S. Marine Corps.
So his 2-year-old brother Cody stepped in for a prom photo shoot – complete with his own tiny Marine uniform – that has gone viral on social media.
“I did this for my loving boyfriend who misses his family that he’s been away from for the past 6 months,” Fontaine said on Twitter. “That’s all I care about. He is missing his little brother grow up. The least I can do is something like this for him, for the sacrifice he is making.”
My boyfriend is a Marine and isn’t home to take me to my senior prom... so his little brother stepped in and took his place. Needless to say, this girl is so happy pic.twitter.com/7CT5KT0cYX— sky (@idk_skylar) March 16, 2018
Fontaine’s Twitter post Friday with the photos has received more than 205,000 likes and has been retweeted nearly 42,000 times.
“I received so much amazing feedback from our friends and family,” Fontaine told WVUE. “I didn’t actually bring him to prom, we just took pictures together then my friends and I headed out!”
You look lovely, Im so happy that you turned this situation around. Wishing you too all the best and ohhhh what a darling his brother is!— a.adrian (@adelle_98) March 18, 2018
This is amazing dear, I can't think someone is thinking negatively about this, if my young brother was to do this for me I would love him to bits, family does that— Hon.Matenda Matenda Jnr (@JnrMatenda) March 18, 2018
But some have reacted negatively to the photos, particularly to one in which Fontaine and Cody share a kiss.
This is cute n all, but what if that was an elder man kissing a young girl...?— DogBackwards (@mateooroscoo) March 18, 2018
On the lips tho?— Mr. Joshua Findlay (@Kamakacci_Juice) March 18, 2018
“I’ve seen this child grow up,” Fontaine responded to critics on Twitter. “He is a sweet heart and he wants to be like his big brother. You’re missing the point. Stop making this sexualized. Y’all are nasty.”
