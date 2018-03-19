Cabbie got trapped under his car. An oncoming pickup truck didn’t stop, Mass. cops say

The truck driver might have thought they drove over a branch, Falmouth, Massachusetts police said.
That may be why authorities are searching for whoever was behind the wheel of the dark-colored Chevrolet Silverado that left an 80-year-old cab driver with broken bones, WHDH-TV reported.
It all started at around 6 a.m. Monday when James Sawyer stopped to check on an address, the Boston Globe reported. He got out of the cab and realized he had left it in reverse as the car rolled away, police said,
Sawyer tried to stop the car. But police say he slipped and ended up partially trapped under the vehicle, WHDH reported.
Never miss a local story.
The situation got worse as he waited for assistance, according to police. While his head and torso were stuck under the car, his legs were exposed in the southbound lane, WHDH reported.
An oncoming pickup truck drove over his legs, the Globe reported. And police say the driver didn’t stop.
The driver might not have known they ran over someone, said Falmouth Police Lieutenant Douglas DeCosta. So police are not yet classifying the incident as a hit-and-run, the Globe reported.
Police are still looking for the driver, WHDH reported. They haven’t said whether the person would face charges.
Officers are seeking a truck between the years of 2000-2007, with possible front-end damage, police said.
Sawyer wasn’t seriously injured, the Globe reported. Police say he has “some broken bones” and “some contusions,” WHDH reported. He’s recovering at a Boston hospital, authorities said.
Comments