Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy's life

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

National identity is made up

National identity is made up

Mount Rainier glaciers in motion

This 65-frame time lapse video comprises the 7:00 am view of the Emmons and Winthrop Glaciers from Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - Monday, September 11, 2017 from the Camp Schurman webcam. (Note: There are several frames missing)
Courtesy of Mount Rainier National Park
Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Two people hurt in Austin explosion

Austin police are investigating a blast that injured two people in a neighborhood on Sunday. They aren't saying if it was caused by a package bomb similar to the three that detonated earlier this month in the city.

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

A dog is recovering in New York after a brutal attack on March 7 in South Carolina that ripped off his ears and left bite marks all over his body. Legend was rescued by Rescue Dogs Rock NYC in New York City after getting into a confrontation with two other dogs in South Carolina. In a Facebook post, the rescue group shared a photo of the two-year-old basset hound-Labrador mix getting some aid in his recovery from a teddy bear. According to a post on March 10, Legend is receiving round-the-clock care and has been trying to stand. “Legend wants to live,” the post stated.

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

A research organization that has released declassified Department of Defense footage in the past posted a new video on March 9, which they said shows US Navy footage of an unidentified flying object off the east coast of the United States in 2015. The video was released by To The Stars Academy of Art and Science, a research organization founded in October 2017 by Luis Elizondo to conduct research into “exotic science and technologies.” An analysis of the video, published by To The Stars, said that the unidentified object showed no obvious wings or tails. To The Stars also said that there was no exhaust plume from the object, which would be visible on conventional aircraft filmed in the manner seen in the video.

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

American women have come far since the first women's rights convention in 1848. The first female conductor, speaker of the house, astronaut to walk in space, chess grandmaster and others explain what it was like to break the glass ceiling in their field, and what is next for America's women.

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged.

National identity is made up

National identity is made up

Nationality feels powerful, especially today. But the idea of identifying with millions of strangers just based on borders is relatively new. We explain why it was invented — and how it changed the world.

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Panic gripped Dalton (Georgia) High School students on February 28 following reports of an armed teacher who had locked himself in a classroom. Dalton Police told reporters at least one shot was fired, prompting the principal to put the school on lockdown. Police said at least one student sustained an ankle injury during an evacuation.After roughly 45 minutes, the teacher, identified as 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson, was taken into custody without incident.

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

Heavy snow on Thursday, March 1, shut down I-80 through the Sierra Nevada mountains in California and Nevada. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning through Friday morning, saying travel will be dangerous. Whiteout conditions, wind chills and drifting snow were expected during the storm. “Even a short walk could be deadly in these conditions,” the weather service tweeted. Up to five feet of snow was expected in the higher elevations. This video shows the conditions around Lake Tahoe in Placer County, California.

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

"I've been getting lots and lots of messages, people from all over the world, from Australia, from Brazil, from all over the world, messaging me not nice things," said Yosi Gallo during an interview about his video of a Myrtle Beach police officer asking he and a homeless man to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing.