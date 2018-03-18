Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15.
Six crosses are placed at a makeshift memorial on the Florida International University campus in Miami on Saturday, March 17, 2018, near the scene of a pedestrian bridge collapse that killed at least six people on March 15. Jennifer Kay AP Photo
National

Bridge collapse: Seconds separated those who lived and died

By ADRIANA GOMEZ LICON, JENNIFER KAY and CLAIRE GALOFARO Associated Press

March 18, 2018 11:28 PM

MIAMI

Mere seconds came between those who died and those who survived when a pedestrian bridge crumbled and fell atop motorists driving along a busy Miami highway late last week.

Six people died in the rubble of the collapsed bridge and those who survived Thursday's ordeal gave harrowing accounts of what happened.

The drivers were out on the most ordinary of errands. A teenager was driving her friend to the doctor's office to pick up some medicine. A father of three was heading home from work. A woman on her way to a nail salon was stopped at a red light.

The bridge plummeted onto the highway below, killing some and narrowly missing others. As investigators try to determine what caused the bridge to fall, survivors and grieving families of the dead are left to cope with their sudden and explicable loss.

