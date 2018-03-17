Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested between 12 and 14 people Friday night after walking in on a religious animal sacrifice ritual in a suburban garage.
Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested between 12 and 14 people Friday night after walking in on a religious animal sacrifice ritual in a suburban garage. Chalabala Getty Images
Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested between 12 and 14 people Friday night after walking in on a religious animal sacrifice ritual in a suburban garage. Chalabala Getty Images

National

Goat heads and chicken blood: Texas deputies respond to ‘some kind of unknown ritual’

By Matthew Martinez

mmartinez@mcclatchy.com

March 17, 2018 04:27 PM

No one likes an animal cruelty case, but the scene inside one garage in the suburban Far West Side of San Antonio Friday night was downright gruesome.

Dismembered carcasses. Goat heads. Someone draining the blood of a chicken into a container.

Bexar County Sheriff’s deputies arrested 11people gathered in a circle in the garage of a middle-class home in the 11400 block of Bronze Sand Road, said Johnny Garcia, a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office spokesman.

“It appears that they were having some sort of unknown ritual,” Sgt. Elizabeth Gonzalez said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Those that were arrested told deputies the ritual sacrifices were being made for religious purposes, according to a Bexar County Sheriff’s Office police report.

Multiple calls had come into police before 7 p.m., according to the San Antonio Express-News, with callers worried that animals were being sacrificed at the residence.

Those who called in the incident could see people inside the garage using knives and sacrificing the animals, WOAI reported.

“They were speaking a language the officer did not recognize,” Gonzalez said, noting that the responding deputy was fluent in English and Spanish.

More animals, both alive and dead, were strewn around the inside of the house, according to the Express-News.

Those involved in the ritual sacrifice face animal cruelty charges, which are Class A misdemeanors.

The live animals found at the residence are in the care of Bexar County Animal Control Services.

More Videos

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Pause
New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 136

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 124

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure 150

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

National identity is made up 333

National identity is made up

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Jose Reyes was convicted and sentenced to three years probation for animal abuse in a case where he was accused of killing three sheep in Hialeah Gardens. Maria Springer, CEO of Out of the Ashes Foundation who owned the sheep, talks about the crime. David OvalleMiami Herald

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Pause
New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 136

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 124

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure 150

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

National identity is made up 333

National identity is made up

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

View More Video