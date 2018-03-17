Woman with white powder in her nose ordered a sandwich, but drive-thru was jail, NY cops say

Lizabeth Ildefonso really, really, really wanted a breakfast sandwich, police say.
Ildefonso, a 44-year-old from Riverhead, New York, allegedly tried to order a bacon, egg and cheese sandwich from what she apparently thought was a drive-thru window, according to NBC New York. There was just one problem: She had actually driven up to a security booth at the Riverhead Correctional Facility around 10 a.m. Friday and placed her food request with an officer there, police say.
Deputy Sheriff Yvonne DeCaro told the woman inside the 2007 Nissan that she was at the county jail, and not a fast food establishment. Not to be deterred, Ildefonso “insisted that she really wanted a sandwich,” police told Pix11. During the conversation, police say DeCaro noticed that the hungry driver had glassy eyes, dilated pupils and white powder in one of her nostrils.
DeCaro asked Ildefonso to perform some field sobriety tests, which police say she failed. Patch.com reported that Ildefonso was arrested and charged with felony driving while ability impaired by drugs and driving without a license. She agreed to take a blood test to determine if any drugs were in her system, police say, but the results are not yet available.
She is set to be arraigned Saturday at Southampton Town Justice Court, according to Newsday.
Ildefonso is not the first person to allegedly order food from the wrong place while under the influence of drugs or alcohol.
In January, a Florida man attempted to order a burrito from the drive-thru lane of a bank. A bank manager found Douglas Francisco, 28, sleeping in the drive-thru of a Bank of America and woke him up, police say. Police say Francisco asked the man for a burrito, then drove away when told he wasn’t at Taco Bell.
Police say they located the man and arrested him, finding Oxycodone and Xanax in his car. He was arrested on a DUI charge.
