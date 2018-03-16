Immigration agency's latest California focus hits San Diego

FILE - In this Feb. 7, 2017, photo released by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, foreign nationals are arrested during a targeted enforcement operation conducted by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement

ICE) aimed at immigration fugitives, re-entrants and at-large criminal aliens in Los Angeles. Federal immigration agents arrested 115 people during a three-day operation in the San Diego area amid heightened tensions between the Trump administration and the state of California over immigration enforcement.