Miami pedestrian bridge collapses days after installation; multiple deaths, cars trapped, police say

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 39 Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home Pause 93 New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 136 5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 124 Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 150 Barber study trims black men's blood pressure 392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 74 Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 323 Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 333 National identity is made up 230 Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

A new pedestrian bridge linking the FIU campus to Sweetwater collapsed on Tamiami Trail on March 15, 2018. @GabrielaRose12 via Twitter

A new pedestrian bridge linking the FIU campus to Sweetwater collapsed on Tamiami Trail on March 15, 2018. @GabrielaRose12 via Twitter