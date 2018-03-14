Nickelodeon soaks up the love for going dark in solidarity with #nationalwalkoutday

As thousands of students leave their classrooms and walk out of school to protest gun violence Wednesday, the media company Viacom announced it would suspend its programming on all its channels and networks for 17 minutes at 10 am across local time zones.

“In the weeks since a gunman claimed 17 lives at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, courageous young people have marched and raised their voices to demand action on gun violence in the United States,” the company wrote in a press release.

The company’s channels include MTV, BET, Nickelodeon, Paramount Network, Comedy Central, TV Land, CMT and other properties.

The move was praised online from supporters of the students.

Never miss a local story. Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more. SUBSCRIBE NOW

Hey @Nickelodeon, this is why your network will always be a favorite at my house. Thank you. So proud of all these brave children leading the way! pic.twitter.com/LPnCveTHF8 — Meg #NeverAgain (@Toe4sMeg) March 14, 2018

A friend of a friend posted this on Facebook and gave me permission to post it here.







Thank you, @Nickelodeon, for the solidarity! pic.twitter.com/e0f4iZfoB9 — Sherry Frost (@frostnhstaterep) March 14, 2018

When Nickelodeon has more moral courage than your Congressman... pic.twitter.com/3vfdr42YNK — Dan Ward (@DanWardVA07) March 14, 2018

Viacom's MTV, Nickelodeon, BET and Comedy Central have all just suspended programming for 17 minutes in support of a national student walkout over gun violence.







This can not be RETWEETED enough!







THANK YOU!!#NationalWalkoutDay #WalkoutWednesday pic.twitter.com/xsYbxVCyMs — Arthur Butler (@ArtyPants78) March 14, 2018

“This generation continues to be the driving force for change,” said Viacom Executive Vice President Marva Smalls in a release.

“With more than 17 young people dying from gun violence every single day, unfortunately no community is safe. We believe it’s critical to support the inspiring efforts of our youth, who are literally fighting for their lives. Viacom also has a responsibility to our audiences to do everything we can to elevate the many brave and bold activists to help them extend the reach and impact of their voices in this important movement.”

The company says it also plans to donate $500,000 to the upcoming Mach for Our Lives on March 24, and said MTV and Comedy Central would change the colors of their logos to orange in support of gun violence awareness for ten days leading up to the demonstration.