Authorities work on the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city.
Authorities work on the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city. Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP
Authorities work on the scene after multiple explosions in Austin on Monday, March 12, 2018. Police are responding to another explosion Monday, that badly injured a woman, hours after a package bomb killed a teenager and wounded a woman in a different part of the city. Ricardo B. Brazziell/Austin American-Statesman via AP

National

Austin police inundated with suspicious package calls after ‘sophisticated’ explosives killed 2

By Stephen English

senglish@star-telegram.com

March 14, 2018 08:59 AM

Austin

Police in Austin have been inundated with suspicious package calls since two package explosions Monday left a teenage boy dead and two women hospitalized.

In less than 24 hours, Austin police received at least 150 such calls, according to a tweet from Austin Police Chief Brian Manley.

Police told the Austin American-Statesman that nothing suspicious was found regarding any of the calls.

Meanwhile, authorities say the bombs detonated Monday were "sophisticated," the Washington Post reports. Manley told Austin station KXAN that the suspect or suspects have been able to construct and deliver the bombs without setting them off and that the bombs only detonate when handled by their recipient.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

"There's a certain level of skill and sophistication that whoever is doing this has," Manley said.

Exploding packages

Where the explosions occurred in Austin. Click on markers for more details.

Three package explosions, two Monday and one March 2, killed a 39-year-old African-American man and a 17-year-old African-American boy, and critically injured an African-American woman in her 40s and a 75-year-old Hispanic woman.

CNN reports that the two male victims are related to prominent members of the African-American community in Austin. Police say this may indicate that the package bombings are hate crimes.

More Videos

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Pause
New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 136

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 124

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure 150

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

National identity is made up 333

National identity is made up

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Authorities say a deadly package that exploded inside of an Austin, Texas home on March 12 is believed to be linked to another deadly package sent to a nearby home earlier this month. Austin police Chief Brian Manley said at a news conference that investigators believe the attacks are linked because the package bombs were left on the victims' front doorsteps and not delivered by a mail service. Associated Press

Stephen English: 817-390-7330, @sbenglish74

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home 39

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

Pause
New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 136

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 124

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure 150

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

National identity is made up 333

National identity is made up

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home

View More Video