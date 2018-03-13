Heads up, whipper-snappers: Soon there will be more of us than there are of you

39 Dog recovering after brutal attack in South Carolina home Pause

93 New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

136 5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

124 Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

150 Barber study trims black men's blood pressure

392 These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

74 Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

323 Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

333 National identity is made up