The city hall of Gun Barrel City.
The city hall of Gun Barrel City. http://www.gunbarrelcity.net
The city hall of Gun Barrel City. http://www.gunbarrelcity.net

National

In Gun Barrel City, Texas, most think more guns are the answer to school shootings

By Bill Hanna

billhanna@star-telegram.com

March 13, 2018 11:55 AM

The Athens Daily Review recently asked the residents of the East Texas town of Gun Barrel City what they think about gun control in the wake of recent school shootings such as the one at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

In a place where the city's slogan is "We shoot straight with you," there wasn't much support for restricting the use of weapons.

“Gun control will not stop school violence,” Gun Barrel City resident Bill Long told the Athens newspaper. “If someone wants to go crazy and shoot up a place, they will do it. You can't get into everyone's brain to figure out what they are thinking.”

Gun Barrel City sits about 60 miles southeast of Dallas, along the shores of Cedar Creek Lake, which is owned by the Tarrant Regional Water District and supplies raw water to Tarrant County. One of the main roads in town is Gun Barrel Lane.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The town's gun-toting reputation is nothing new.

In 2013, the city drew attention for urging residents to buy guns, according to the Dallas Observer.

Gun Barrel City also grew some national attention for John Joe Gray's 16-year standoff with local authorities. Gray, who actually lives closer to the nearby town of Trinidad, was described as a "gun-toting fanatic" and "anti government zealot," according to the Star-Telegram archives.

Some residents told the newspaper that that the 2012 movie theater shooting in Aurora, Colo., couldn't happen in Gun Barrel City since "most attending the movies are packing their guns."

Chris Rea, a recent transplant to the area after Hurricane Harvey, told the newspaper that the area's local school district, Mabank school district, is doing a good job to protect his son. Arming teachers would make him feel even safer.

“I feel my son is safe at school, but I would feel even better if there were well-trained armed teachers in his school,” Rea said.

One resident, Jeanette Hanafi, was in favor of tighter restrictions.

“As long as there are military-grade weapons available for legal purchase, our schools or other public places will never be safe,” Hanafi said.

Related stories from Bradenton Herald

More Videos

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

Pause
5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 136

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 124

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure 150

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

National identity is made up 333

National identity is made up

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia 13

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

The longest running police standoff ended last week after 15 years, but John Joe Gray doesn't want to leave his east Texas ranch. jlmarshall@star-telegram.com

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River 93

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

Pause
5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river 136

5 killed in New York helicopter crash on river

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released 124

Footage said to describe Navy encounter with UFO released

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure 150

Barber study trims black men's blood pressure

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

National identity is made up 333

National identity is made up

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia 13

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

New York helicopter crash wreckage pulled from East River

View More Video