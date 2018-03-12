US judge: Fake ATF stings should become a relic of the past

FILE - In this Nov. 25, 2013 file photo, Chief U.S. District Judge Ruben Castillo speaks from the bench in Chicago. Castillo is slated to issue a first-in-the-nation ruling Monday, March 12, 2018, about whether law enforcement stings where suspects are talked into robbing non-existent drugs from non-existent stash houses are racially biased. M. Spencer Green, File AP Photo