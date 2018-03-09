More Videos

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Pause
Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

National identity is made up 333

National identity is made up

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia 13

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains 35

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol 211

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out 189

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope' 408

President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope'

Three simple devices, demonstrated by TJ Nigro, owner of Target Time Defense in Blue Springs, will keep guns safe in the home. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star
Three simple devices, demonstrated by TJ Nigro, owner of Target Time Defense in Blue Springs, will keep guns safe in the home. Keith Myers The Kansas City Star

National

7-year-old boy took gun from safe. Dad woke up with bullet in his back, Arizona cops say

By Crystal Hill

chill@mcclatchy.com

March 09, 2018 09:08 AM

Authorities believe the 7-year-old boy knew where to find the keys to unlock the safe that contained the family gun, CBS 5 reported.

The autistic child moved a dining room chair to the closet to reach the safe on Wednesday night, Prescott Valley, Arizona, police said. He then removed the gun, the news station reported.

Most of his family was sleeping. The mom was sleeping in the living room with her 2-year-old and 7-year-old sons, and the dad was sleeping on a bed, authorities said. A 13-year-old son was doing homework in his room, ABC 15 reported.

Police say the boy shot his father with the gun, the news station reported. The round went through the man’s upper chest and back, into the mattress and through a wall next to the mattress, authorities said, skipping across the floor of the living room and through an interior wall.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The bullet didn’t damage anything or anyone outside the home, police said.

The father was airlifted to a hospital in Phoenix, where he’s in an intensive care unit in stable condition, the Daily Courier reported.

The boy couldn’t give officers a reason why he shot his dad, police said, according to the newspaper. Police are describing the incident as an accidental shooting, ABC 15 reported.

“Gun safety can never be taken for granted,” said Jerry Ferguson, a spokesman for the police department. “Even when we think we’ve secured our weapons, there is more to consider than just a weapon being locked up. The gun should also have a locking device on the gun itself.”

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you 392

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

Pause
Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life 74

Police in Massachusetts save choking puppy’s life

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident 323

Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident

National identity is made up 333

National identity is made up

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 230

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia 13

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains 35

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol 211

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out 189

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope' 408

President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope'

These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

View More Video