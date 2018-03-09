National

These are the types of Netflix shows Barack and Michelle Obama are most likely to host

By Josh Magness

jmagness@mcclatchy.com

March 09, 2018 07:50 AM

Netflix might be getting more presidential.

Former President Barack Obama is reportedly hammering out a deal with the streaming service for “a series of high-profile shows” featuring him and former First Lady Michelle Obama, according to sources who spoke with The New York Times. It remains to be seen how many episodes we would get of the Obamas and exactly what they would look like.

CNN independently confirmed the news, citing one source that described the potential deal as a “production partnership.”

The Times gave some examples of what an Obama-Netflix show could be.

One would involve the former president presiding over conversations about hot-button issues such as voting rights and immigration, according to the Times, while the other could involve Michelle talking about nutrition and other issues.

There’s also a possibility that the Obamas could endorse certain shows that they feel strongly about, sources told the newspaper, and produce shows that would put a spotlight on inspirational stories.

Both Netflix and a spokeswoman for the Obamas didn’t comment on the reports to The Associated Press. But Obama senior adviser Eric Schultz told the AP that Obama wants to find new ways to tell stories — and that he thinks a good story can be inspirational for many.

Both Apple and Amazon are also interested in getting Obama on shows on their own streaming services, the Times reported.

Some on Twitter wondered what effect Obama could have on future elections if he nabbed a Netflix show.

While others joked around about the idea.

Not everyone was crazy about the idea.

The Obamas already have a book deal with publisher Penguin Random House, according to The Washington Post. Michelle has a memoir titled “Becoming” that is set for release this November.



These women shattered ceilings, here's their message for you

