Smuggled tiger undergoes emergency surgery in California

FILE - This Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017, file photo provided by U.S. Customs and Border Protection shows an agent holding a male tiger cub that was confiscated at the U.S. border crossing at Otay Mesa southeast of downtown San Diego. The cub, now much larger than in this photo, that lives at the San Diego Zoo Safari Park in Escondido, Calif., has undergone emergency surgery to fix internal problems he probably had before being rescued. The park says the male cub, named Moka, had the operation on Tuesday, March 6, 2018, and appears to be recovering, but he'll remain under observation.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection via AP, File)