14-year-old dressed up as a California deputy. Then he began ‘responding’ to crimes, video shows

A 14-year-old boy in Victorville, Calif. has been arrested for impersonating a California deputy. While dressed as a deputy, the boy made home visits and fake traffic stops in his grandfather's car that he placed red and blue emergency lights on, according to Victorville police. San Bernardino County Sheriff

