Officers save choking puppy rushed to station by panicked owners, dramatic video shows

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 5:24 Myrtle Beach releases body cam footage from viral McDonald's incident Pause 5:34 National identity is made up 3:51 Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen? 0:14 Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia 0:36 Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains 3:32 The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol 3:10 Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out 6:49 President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope' 3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged. North Reading Police Department

The actions of quick thinking police officers saved the life of a choking puppy in Massachusetts. A nine-week-old puppy was rushed to the North Reading’s police station on March 4, where officers and fire fighters performed CPR on the puppy for ten-minutes. Luckily, the food the puppy was choking on was dislodged. North Reading Police Department