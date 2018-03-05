Teacher turns in her son for sex trafficking one of her students, Wisconsin cops say

5:34 National identity is made up Pause

3:51 Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

0:14 Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

0:36 Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

3:32 The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

3:10 Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

6:49 President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope'

3:16 Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda