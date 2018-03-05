National identity is made up

Heavy snow on Thursday, March 1, shut down I-80 through the Sierra Nevada mountains in California and Nevada. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning through Friday morning, saying travel will be dangerous. Whiteout conditions, wind chills and drifting snow were expected during the storm. “Even a short walk could be deadly in these conditions,” the weather service tweeted. Up to five feet of snow was expected in the higher elevations. This video shows the conditions around Lake Tahoe in Placer County, California.