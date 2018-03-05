More Videos

National identity is made up 5:34

National identity is made up

Pause
Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia 0:14

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains 0:36

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol 3:32

The late Rev. Billy Graham's body leaves the U.S. Capitol

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out 3:10

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope' 6:49

President Trump praises Billy Graham for spreading 'love and hope'

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda 3:16

Rev. Billy Graham honored by Trump, House & Senate leaders at Capitol Rotunda

Mom brings miscarried fetus to city council meeting 1:54

Mom brings miscarried fetus to city council meeting

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon? 1:37

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

Most Americans want more gun control. Why doesn't it happen?

Polls show solid support for stricter laws, especially after mass shootings. But there are also deep disagreement, staunch opposition and growing disenchantment with gun control.
New York Times
National identity is made up

National

National identity is made up

Nationality feels powerful, especially today. But the idea of identifying with millions of strangers just based on borders is relatively new. We explain why it was invented — and how it changed the world.

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

National

Watch as students flee for fear of armed teacher in Dalton, Georgia

Panic gripped Dalton (Georgia) High School students on February 28 following reports of an armed teacher who had locked himself in a classroom. Dalton Police told reporters at least one shot was fired, prompting the principal to put the school on lockdown. Police said at least one student sustained an ankle injury during an evacuation.After roughly 45 minutes, the teacher, identified as 53-year-old Jesse Randal Davidson, was taken into custody without incident.

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

National

Heavy snow falls on California's Sierra Mountains

Heavy snow on Thursday, March 1, shut down I-80 through the Sierra Nevada mountains in California and Nevada. The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning through Friday morning, saying travel will be dangerous. Whiteout conditions, wind chills and drifting snow were expected during the storm. “Even a short walk could be deadly in these conditions,” the weather service tweeted. Up to five feet of snow was expected in the higher elevations. This video shows the conditions around Lake Tahoe in Placer County, California.

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

National

Man who filmed homeless man asked to leave McDonald's video speaks out

"I've been getting lots and lots of messages, people from all over the world, from Australia, from Brazil, from all over the world, messaging me not nice things," said Yosi Gallo during an interview about his video of a Myrtle Beach police officer asking he and a homeless man to leave a local McDonald's after reports of the homeless man trespassing.

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

Latest News

Would you destroy your assault-style weapon?

Gun owners around the country destroy their assault-style weapons in a series of viral videos after the shooting at Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, that left 17 people dead. However, others use their Social Media to defend their second amendment rights.

Mom brings miscarried fetus to city council meeting

National

Mom brings miscarried fetus to city council meeting

Sharanda Taylor called for change in an emotional plea to the Richmond City Council on Feb. 26. Taylor lived in deteriorating conditions, faced with rodent infestation. Taylor brought what she said to be her miscarried fetus to the meeting. She believed the stress from her living conditions were at fault for the miscarriage.

Large trees strewn across yard after reported tornado

National

Large trees strewn across yard after reported tornado

Large trees were overturned in a yard in Edmonson County, Kentucky, on February 24 after a reported Tornado, one of a number to hit several southern US states, leaving a number of people dead, according to ABC and other outlets. This footage is described as showing the damage caused when a tornado touched down in a back yard. Elsewhere, a house was destroyed and another was damaged after a tornado reportedly touched down on the Tennessee-Kentucky stateline.