West Virginia: Waiting game, video games as teachers strike

FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, photo, Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlined the terms for ending the walkout on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.Va. Unions representing West Virginia teachers and service personnel said Saturday, March 3, that they will stay out on strike after the state Senate voted to cut the 5 percent pay raise they had negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File Craig Hudson