FILE - In this Feb. 27, 2018, photo, Jennyerin Steele Staats, a special education teacher from Jackson County holds her sign aloft outside of the capitol building after WVEA President Dale Lee outlined the terms for ending the walkout on the fourth day of statewide walkouts in Charleston, W.Va. Unions representing West Virginia teachers and service personnel said Saturday, March 3, that they will stay out on strike after the state Senate voted to cut the 5 percent pay raise they had negotiated with Gov. Jim Justice. Charleston Gazette-Mail via AP, File Craig Hudson

National

West Virginia: Waiting game, video games as teachers strike

By JOHN RABY Associated Press

March 04, 2018 11:09 PM

CHARLESTON, W.Va.

As a strike by West Virginia teachers drags on, students are playing a waiting game — and video games — while trying to find enough activities to keep themselves busy.

The statewide strike that began Feb. 22 enters a new week Monday with no resolution in sight.

Teachers are protesting salaries that are among the lowest in the nation and rising health care costs. And a legislative committee is preparing to address how to reconcile separate teacher pay raise bills.

Charleston fifth grader Kelsie Hodges has taken some extra skating lessons with her mother at a South Charleston ice arena.

Meanwhile, teachers are talking of finding other ways to supplement their income as the dispute drags on.

