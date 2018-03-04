Michigan man cleared of murder now fights for compensation

In this June 6, 2012 photo provided by John Masson, David Gavitt visits the grave of his wife and two daughters in Ionia County, Mich., immediately after he was released from prison after 26 years. Gavitt was convicted of arson and murder in their 1985 deaths, but the convictions were overturned after scientists took a new look at evidence from the house fire. Gavitt now is seeking compensation under a Michigan law that pays people who were wrongly convicted. John Masson via AP)