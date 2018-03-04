Teen tortured a neighbor’s chickens and stuffed them alive in a fridge for hours, cops say

A 13-year-old Richland boy is accused of stabbing a neighbor’s chicken with a skewer and stuffing two other birds in a motorhome refrigerator.
While the stabbed chicken likely died immediately, it is unknown how long the others were enclosed in the fridge, which police found full of feces, broken eggs and feathers.
One of those chickens had to be put down because of its injuries.
The teen was identified as the alleged chicken killer after Richland officers watched the homeowner’s security camera footage.
In one clip, the burglar can be seen flipping off the camera before grabbing a chicken and walking away, according to court documents.
The teen owns a gray hooded sweatshirt, similar to the one worn by the suspect, and when questioned by police was wearing shoes that matched the tread pattern found in the neighbor’s backyard, documents said.
He pleaded innocent recently in Benton County Juvenile Court to three counts of first-degree animal cruelty, along with first-degree vehicle prowling and second-degree burglary.
The boy, who turns 14 later this month, was ordered by Court Commissioner Jerri Potts not to come within 100 feet of the chickens’ owners while facing the five felony charges.
Police were called at 11 a.m. Feb. 5 after the owners went out to feed their chickens and found tissue paper and a brake spray cleaner can inside the coop.
The couple realized that some things had been moved in the backyard, and that only one of their five chickens was still in the chicken coop. When looking inside the camper, they saw one dead chicken, one live chicken and spray painted racist and derogatory words and pictures, court documents said.
The burglar had rummaged through the camper, breaking things and stealing a DVD player, an antique clock and tools, documents said.
Police believe the chickens were trapped for at least several hours.
Officer Clinton Armitage was taking pictures of the damage, including a lengthy message written on the refrigerator door, when he opened it and discovered the last two missing chickens.
The derogatory message told the owners to remember to lock the motorhome and that most of their property was gone, court documents said.
“To hell with you thank you for reading this have a nice day I mean life,” the burglar wrote, leaving out punctuation.
Documents said the burglar also broke into a closed shed in the yard, cut up the seats on three motorbikes and dumped grease all over the bikes.
The couple, after looking at their security video, told police the suspect looked like a kid who lived down the street, court documents said.
The boy’s mother later gave officers permission to search the teen’s bedroom and a storage area where he kept some belongings. Tools and other items found in the storage area were confirmed as being the neighbor’s stolen property, documents said.
