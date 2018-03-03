Bill restricting gun purchases goes to Florida Senate

Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.
During a rare Saturday session, senators approved the bill for a final vote on Monday — after nearly eight hours of debate over dozens of amendments to the 100-page measure.
Democratic proposals to ban assault rifles and large-capacity magazines were rejected. So was a Democratic proposal to strip language from the bill that would create a program to arm teachers who have gone through law-enforcement training.
Lawmakers are scrambling to take some kind of action before the legislature's annual session ends Friday.
The full House has yet to take up its version of the bill.
Republican Gov. Rick Scott has been lobbying lawmakers to pass his plan to assign law-enforcement officers to schools.
