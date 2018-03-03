FILE - In this Feb. 21, 2018, file photo, the Florida Senate chamber is darkened while a slideshow shows each person killed in a shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, at the state Capitol in Tallahassee, Fla. The Florida Senate spent hours debating a bill to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases in a rare Saturday session, March 3, that often turned into a debate on gun control and arming teachers in the aftermath of last month's Parkland school shootings.
Bill restricting gun purchases goes to Florida Senate

By BRENDAN FARRINGTON Associated Press

March 03, 2018 10:52 PM

TALLAHASSEE, Fla.

Legislation to increase school safety and restrict gun purchases is going to Florida's Senate for a vote this week.

During a rare Saturday session, senators approved the bill for a final vote on Monday — after nearly eight hours of debate over dozens of amendments to the 100-page measure.

Democratic proposals to ban assault rifles and large-capacity magazines were rejected. So was a Democratic proposal to strip language from the bill that would create a program to arm teachers who have gone through law-enforcement training.

Lawmakers are scrambling to take some kind of action before the legislature's annual session ends Friday.

The full House has yet to take up its version of the bill.

Republican Gov. Rick Scott has been lobbying lawmakers to pass his plan to assign law-enforcement officers to schools.

